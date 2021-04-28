Biden’s Climate Plan: 5 Potential Implications For Canadian Energy Sector

At the heart of President Joe Biden’s climate plan is the goal to decarbonize the U.S. power sector by 2035 and to create an irreversible path to a net-zero economy by 2050.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more