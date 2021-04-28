Altura Closes Next Stage Of Asset Disposition

Altura Energy Inc. closed the sale of a 0.6875 per cent working interest in the company’s production, wells, lands and facilities for cash of $437,500.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more