LEAD For Change: EFL And CWF Call On Alberta To Prioritize Inactive Well Repurposing

Alberta can prioritize repurposing of inactive oil and gas sites for new energy developments, according to a new Energy Futures Lab (EFL) and Canada West Foundation (CWF) joint report, but the provincial government must first clear roadblocks and facilitate the necessary investments and entrepreneurship in a timely and effective manner.

