AIOC Provides $27-Million Loan Guarantee To Frog Lake First Nation

The Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) has provided Frog Lake First Nation with a $27 million loan guarantee to support stable, long-term ownership of the Lindbergh cogeneration facility at Strathcona Resource Ltd.’s Lindbergh steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) operation.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more