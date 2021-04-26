Tourmaline Undertakes Multiple Initiatives To Trim GHG Emissions

Despite having been founded just a little over a decade ago, Tourmaline Oil Corp. has become Canada’s largest natural gas producer, while growing from a few million dollars in annual revenue to $2.17 billion. And the fast-growing company has also taken a lead in developing technologies that will dramatically reduce its environmental footprint.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more