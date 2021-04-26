AltaGas Sells Non-Core U.S. Transportation And Storage Business

AltaGas Ltd. sold its U.S. transportation and storage business to an entity owned by Six One Commodities LLC and Vega Energy Partners, Ltd. for total cash proceeds of $344 million (US$275 million).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more