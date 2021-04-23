Get Answers to Your CCUS Questions

Where does Canada currently fit in the global plans for decarbonization?

What CCUS projects are being developed?

How can we bring them to commercialization or make them cost effective in Canada?

What will it take for Western Canada to become a carbon hub?

How do I know whether CCUS is right for my company?

SPE Workshop: CCUS In Canada – Opportunities for a Net-Zero Future

11–13 May 2021 | Virtual

Join fellow SPE members, CCUS-focused entrepreneurs, finance providers, and policy makers for SPE Canada's first CCUS workshop. This workshop will focus on the significant opportunities to grow the emerging carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) industry in Canada. Learn about current and future CCUS projects in Canada, insight into overcoming financial and policy barriers for future development, and more.

You don’t want to miss this fantastic line-up of speakers:

John Zhou, Alberta Innovates

Waqar Syed, ATB Capital Markets

Susan Rohac, BDC

Marla Orenstein, Canada West Foundation

Brendan McGowan, Enhance Energy

Marty Reed, Evok Innovations

Matt McCullough, Exergy Solutions

Nigel Jenvey, Gaffney, Cline & Associates

Christina Staib, Global CCS Institute

Christine Lazaruk, Government of Alberta

Richard Adamson, Industrial Climate Solutions

Beth (Hardy) Valiaho and Brent Jacobs, International CCS Knowledge Centre

Adam Baylin-Stern, International Energy Agency (IEA)

Tom McDonald, Mosaic Materials

Drew Leyburne, Natural Resources Canada

Erik Nickel, Petroleum Technology Research Centre

Simon O'Brien, Shell Canada

Kelly Campbell, Suncor

Brett Henkel, Svante

Rick Chalaturnyk, University of Alberta

Yrjo Koskinen and Jennifer Winter, University of Calgary

Adlai Majer, Whitecap

Take advantage of a training course held in conjunction with the workshop!

Geological Sequestration of CO2 | 10 May 2021

Instructors: Sam Avasthi, Jay Avasthi, and Darrell Davis Methane Emission Measurement & Mitigation (MEMM) | 14 May 2021

Instructors: Darcy Spady, Mohsen Safaei, and Ively Lee Araujo

