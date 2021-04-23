SPE Workshop: CCUS in Canada — Opportunities For A Net-Zero Future
Get Answers to Your CCUS Questions
- Where does Canada currently fit in the global plans for decarbonization?
- What CCUS projects are being developed?
- How can we bring them to commercialization or make them cost effective in Canada?
- What will it take for Western Canada to become a carbon hub?
- How do I know whether CCUS is right for my company?
SPE Workshop: CCUS In Canada – Opportunities for a Net-Zero Future
11–13 May 2021 | Virtual
REGISTER and save! Early-bird deadline: 26 April 2021
Join fellow SPE members, CCUS-focused entrepreneurs, finance providers, and policy makers for SPE Canada's first CCUS workshop. This workshop will focus on the significant opportunities to grow the emerging carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) industry in Canada. Learn about current and future CCUS projects in Canada, insight into overcoming financial and policy barriers for future development, and more.
You don’t want to miss this fantastic line-up of speakers:
- John Zhou, Alberta Innovates
- Waqar Syed, ATB Capital Markets
- Susan Rohac, BDC
- Marla Orenstein, Canada West Foundation
- Brendan McGowan, Enhance Energy
- Marty Reed, Evok Innovations
- Matt McCullough, Exergy Solutions
- Nigel Jenvey, Gaffney, Cline & Associates
- Christina Staib, Global CCS Institute
- Christine Lazaruk, Government of Alberta
- Richard Adamson, Industrial Climate Solutions
- Beth (Hardy) Valiaho and Brent Jacobs, International CCS Knowledge Centre
- Adam Baylin-Stern, International Energy Agency (IEA)
- Tom McDonald, Mosaic Materials
- Drew Leyburne, Natural Resources Canada
- Erik Nickel, Petroleum Technology Research Centre
- Simon O'Brien, Shell Canada
- Kelly Campbell, Suncor
- Brett Henkel, Svante
- Rick Chalaturnyk, University of Alberta
- Yrjo Koskinen and Jennifer Winter, University of Calgary
- Adlai Majer, Whitecap
View the TECHNICAL PROGRAM for more details.
Take advantage of a training course held in conjunction with the workshop!
- Geological Sequestration of CO2 | 10 May 2021
Instructors: Sam Avasthi, Jay Avasthi, and Darrell Davis
- Methane Emission Measurement & Mitigation (MEMM) | 14 May 2021
Instructors: Darcy Spady, Mohsen Safaei, and Ively Lee Araujo
Sponsorship and Exhibit Opportunities Still Available!
Workshops offer sponsors unique access to a focused group of key decision-makers in the oil and gas industry. Don't miss this opportunity to maximize your brand's exposure.
Contact Kristin Briard to learn more about all sponsorship opportunities.
- Categories:
- Courses and Conferences