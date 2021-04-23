Newly-Acquired Companies To Drive Mullen Group’s Growth & Profitability: CEO

Mullen Group Ltd. secured two acquisitions wins to kick off the year despite another quarter filled with disrupted supply chains and mandated closures related to COVID-19.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more