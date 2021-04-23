McHardy Acquires Common Shares Of Raise Production

Richard McHardy this week acquired an aggregate of 17.76 million common shares in the capital of Raise Production Inc. at a deemed price of four cents per common share in settlement of $710,356.16 in debt pursuant to a debt settlement agreement in full and final settlement of the secured convertible debentures held by McHardy.

