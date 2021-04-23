Indigenous Matters: Moving From First Nations Pipeline Opposition To Ownership

What is a role industry can play in preserving the traditional knowledge of Indigenous communities? According to Chief Evan Taypotat, Kahkewistahaw First Nation, part of the answer is related to money.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more