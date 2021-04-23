Carbon Upcycling Hopes To Make Alberta A ‘Carbon Tech’ Leader

Calgary-based Carbon Upcycling Technologies, which has pioneered technologies aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of industrial processes such as concrete production, is now branching out to become a kind of nascent Amazon online marketplace for the sale of consumer product such as crayons, soap and wristwatches that contain sequestered CO2.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.