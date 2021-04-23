Canada Joins U.S. In Establishing ‘Net-Zero Producers Forum’

Canada will join the United States in establishing a new Net-Zero Producers Forum, a platform for oil and gas–producing countries to discuss how the sector can support the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change and the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan announced on Friday.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more