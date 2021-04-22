Top 5 Oilsands Projects Ranked By Reduction In GHG Emission Intensity In 2019

New greenhouse gas data from CanOils shows that Suncor Energy Inc.’s Mackay River facility led the Canadian oilsands in 2019 when it came to reducing its emissions levels relative to production for projects producing over 20,000 bbls/d.

The facility recorded a 16.9 per cent reduction in its GHG intensity levels after producing 87.8 Kg of CO2 equivalent in greenhouse gases for every barrel in 2019, compared to well over 100 KgCO2e a year earlier. This was thanks to a 235,000-tonne reduction in GHG emissions and despite a 6,800 bbl/d reduction in oil production year-over-year.

Outside of these Top 5 performing facilities, Suncor also recorded a reduction in GHG intensity levels at its Firebag project. The reduction was far more modest at 3.2 per cent, but production at Firebag is ~6.5 times larger than Mackay River and the reduction in overall emissions of around 173,000 tonnes is still sizeable.

The only other facilities to record GHG intensity reductions greater than 10 per cent between 2018 and 2019 were operated by Husky Energy Inc. (Sunrise – now owned by Cenovus Energy Inc.), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (Kirby) and ConocoPhillips (Surmont). China’s CNOOC Limited rounds out the Top 5 on the back of recording a 9.7 per cent reduction in intensity at its Long Lake in situ project.

For more on oilsands GHG emissions on a project-by-project basis, visit CanOils.

You can request a specific demonstration of our oilsands product at this link.

Notes