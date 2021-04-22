CP Sees Less Crude Shipments For Q1 2021; CEO Responds To Rival Bid On KCS

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited moved around 36,000 crude-by-rail carloads during the first quarter of 2021, which may have been down compared to Q1 2020, says senior management, but it is on an upward trajectory and an improvement from Q2 2020, the first full quarter of COVID-19, when CP moved just 7,800 carloads of crude.
