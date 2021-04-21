OGC Makes ‘Enhancements’ To Kiskatinaw Seismic Monitoring

The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) has made enhancements to the Kiskatinaw Seismic Monitoring and Mitigation Area (KSMMA) special project order, which is aimed at induced seismicity from hydraulic fracturing operations involving horizontal, multi-stage fracturing in a well in the Farmington and Tower Lake areas of northeast B.C.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more