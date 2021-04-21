Notice To Creditors: In The Matter Of The Companies Creditors Arrangement Act, RSC 1985, c C-36, As Amended

IN THE MATTER OF THE COMPANIES CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT ACT, RSC 1985, c C-36, AS AMENDED

AND IN THE MATTER OF CALGARY OIL & GAS SYNDICATE GROUP LTD., CALGARY OIL AND GAS INTERCONTINENTAL GROUP LTD. (IN ITS OWN CAPACITY AND IN ITS CAPACITY AS GENERAL PARTNER OF T5 SC OIL AND GAS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP), CALGARY OIL AND SYNDICATE PARTNERS LTD. AND PETROWORLD ENERGY LTD.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RE: NOTICE OF CALL FOR CLAIMS AND CLAIMS BAR DATE FOR CALGARY OIL & GAS SYNDICATE GROUP LTD., CALGARY OIL AND GAS INTERCONTINENTAL GROUP LTD. (IN ITS OWN CAPACITY AND IN ITS CAPACITY AS GENERAL PARTNER OF T5 SC OIL AND GAS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP), CALGARY OIL AND SYNDICATE PARTNERS LTD. AND PETROWORLD ENERGY LTD. (THE “APPLICANTS”), T5 SC OIL AND GAS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP (THE “LIMITED PARTNERSHIP”), AND THE APPLICANTS’ DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS, PURSUANT TO THE COMPANIES CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT ACT, RSC 1985, c C-36, AS AMENDED (THE “CCAA”)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to an Order of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta (the “Court”) granted on April 13, 2021 in Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Action No. 2101-00814 (the “Claims Procedure Order”), the Court ordered that a “Claims Document Package” (as defined in the Claims Procedure Order) be sent to known creditors of the Applicants and the Limited Partnership, as specified in the Claims Procedure Order. Copies of the Claims Procedure Order and the Claims Document Package can be obtained from the website of the Court-appointed Monitor, BDO Canada Limited, at https://www.bdo.ca/en-ca/extranets/calgaryoilandgas/.

Any person who believes that they have a claim against the Applicants, the Limited Partnership, the Applicants’ directors and/or shareholders, or any of them, which claim arose prior to February 11, 2021, whether liquidated, contingent or otherwise, and who has not already received a Claims Document Package, should send a separate Proof of Claim to the Monitor to be received by May 7, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) (the “Claims Bar Date”).

CLAIMS WHICH ARE NOT RECEIVED BY THE CLAIMS BAR DATE WILL, UNLESS OTHERWISE ORDERED BY THE COURT, BE FOREVER EXTINGUISHED AND SUCH CREDITORS WILL BE FOREVER BARRED FROM MAKING OR ENFORCING CLAIMS AGAINST THE APPLICANTS OR THE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, AND WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO PARTICIPATE AS A CREDITOR IN THESE PROCEEDINGS OR RECEIVE FURTHER NOTICE OF THESE PROCEEDINGS.

Creditors of the Applicants, the Limited Partnership and the Applicants’ directors and officers who have not received a Claims Document Package from the Applicants or the Monitor can obtain a copy from the website of the Monitor at https://www.bdo.ca/en-ca/extranets/calgaryoilandgas/ or by contacting the Monitor (Jerri Beauchamp at BDO Canada Limited) at jlbeauchamp@bdo.ca or at 1-825-509-0394.

DATED THE 20th DAY OF APRIL, 2021 AT THE CITY OF CALGARY, IN THE PROVINCE OF ALBERTA

BDO CANADA LIMITED in its capacity as the Court-appointed Monitor of Calgary Oil & Gas Syndicate Group Ltd., Calgary Oil and Gas Intercontinental Group Ltd. (in its own capacity and in its capacity as general partner of T5 SC Oil and Gas Limited Partnership), Calgary Oil and Syndicate Partners Ltd., and Petroworld Energy Ltd., and not in its personal or corporate capacity