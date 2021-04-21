Gear Announces Market Price To Be Used For Issuance Of Common Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. says that upon redemption of its currently outstanding seven per cent convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Nov. 30, 2023, common shares of the company will be issued to satisfy the principal amount of the debentures based on a price of 49 cents per common share.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more