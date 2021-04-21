Chevron, Toyota Pursue ‘Strategic Alliance’ On Hydrogen

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its Chevron Products Company division, and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore a strategic alliance to “catalyze and lead the development of commercially viable, large-scale businesses in hydrogen,” with the goal to advance a functional, thriving global hydrogen economy.

