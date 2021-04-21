Cenovus Announces Successful Consent Solicitation On 6.80% Notes Due 2037

Cenovus Energy Inc. announced the expiration and results of the previously announced consent solicitation and receipt of the consents necessary to effect an amendment to the pledge agreement in respect of Cenovus’s outstanding 6.80 per cent notes due 2037.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more