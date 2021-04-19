XPRIZE Two Winners Of $20-Million NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE

XPRIZE announced that CarbonCure Technologies and CarbonBuilt have won the $20 million NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, a prize that set out to convert CO2 emissions into valuable products.

