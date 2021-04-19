Packers Plus Collaborates With Producer To Overcome Challenging Installation

An operator working in a geologically challenging area successfully installed its multi-stage completion system by partnering with Packers Plus Energy Services to combine the liner hanger with a stage tool to cement the heel and build section of a well.

Central-Western Alberta has some areas that are known to be challenging for drilling and completions due to its stratigraphy. To access some of the deep high pressure formations, operators must drill through a number of unstable or low pressure zones that can cause the loss of drilling mud and vital wellbore fluids.

To provide wellbore stability and isolate problem zones, there are typically two options:

Install intermediate casing

Cement the vertical and build sections using a stage tool

However, there is increased cost associated with running intermediate casing all the way to the targeted formation, and in both cases there is a risk of losing circulation.

For this particular installation, intermediate casing was cemented to the minimum depth required to isolate all known unstable and low pressure zones, but this was not deep enough to cover all formations above the target depth.

A multi-stage StackFRAC® HD open hole system was installed with the PrimeSET® Liner Hanger and the SF Cementor® D Stage Collar to provide cemented zonal isolation from the heel of the producing interval back to the liner hanger. For this special combination of tools, the closing dart for the SF Cementor D was modified to work with the liner wiper on the end of the PrimeSET running tool.

The PrimeSET Liner Hanger and SF Cementor D were assembled in the completion tool string and run into the wellbore. After the dart closed the stage tool, the liner hanger packer and slips were set as planned. The cement in the wellbore annulus between the intermediate casing and the stage tool provided an economic way to achieve full isolation above the targeted formation.

The efficiency of the installation allowed the operator to meet all completion requirements, and saved considerable time and resources. This economic design and operation will continue to help operators complete similarly challenging wells in Alberta and around the world.

Packers Plus has continued to provide innovative solutions for the completion industry’s biggest challenges since 2000. For more details about the PrimeSET Liner Hanger, the SF Cementor D Stage Collar and other Packers Plus completion solutions, visit packersplus.com.