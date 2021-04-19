NXT Energy Solutions Acquires Geothermal Rights

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has acquired the SFD technology rights for geothermal resources from George Liszicasz, president and CEO of NXT, and who is the inventor of the SFD technology.

