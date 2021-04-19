Claresholm Solar Project In Operation; Majority Of Power Will Be Sold To TC Energy

Capstone Infrastructure Corporation and its partner Obton A/S announced that the132MWac Claresholm solar project achieved commercial operation and is now producing clean, renewable power.

