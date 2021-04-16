NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE FIRST MEETING OF CREDITORS

IN THE MATTER OF THE BANKRUPTCY OF

GREENFIRE HANGINGSTONE OPERATING CORPORATION

AND GREENFIRE OIL & GAS LTD.

On April 8, 2021, Greenfire Hangingstone Operating Corporation (“GHOC”) and Greenfire Oil & Gas Ltd. (the “GOGL”) were deemed to have filed assignments in bankruptcy. Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc., was appointed as licensed insolvency trustee (“Trustee”) of the bankrupt estates by the official receiver; subject to affirmation by the creditors of the trustee’s appointment or substitution of another trustee by the creditors.

GHOC was engaged in oil sands exploration and production and their operations occurred 60km south of Fort McMurray AB. GOGL is the holding company of GHOC.

The first meeting of creditors of the bankrupt will be held on April 23, 2021. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the first meeting of creditors will be held virtually. The teleconference times and details are as follows:

Greenfire Hangingstone Operating Corporation (estate number 25-2679073) Time: 9:30 AM MST Teleconference number: +1 (647) 749-7010 Teleconference ID: 113 416 158

Greenfire Oil & Gas Ltd. (estate number 25-2679074) Time: 11:00 AM MST Teleconference number: +1 (647) 749-7010 Teleconference ID: 495 200 759



To be entitled to vote at the meeting, a creditor must file with the trustee, before the meeting, a proof of claim and, where necessary, a proxy. Creditors must prove their claims against either GHOC or GOGL to share in any distribution of the proceeds realized from the respective estates. To obtain a proof of claim form, proxy form and/or other related bankruptcy materials, visit the Trustee’s website at: www.alvarezandmarsal.com/greenfire.

Dated at the city of Calgary in the Province of Alberta, this 16th day of April 2021.

For questions, please contact the Trustee at:

Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc.

Bow Valley Square 4

Suite 1110, 250 6th Ave SW

Calgary, AB T2P 3H7

Attention: Duncan MacRae

Email: dmacrae@alvarezandmarsal.com

Phone: (403) 538-7516