Helium Developer Avanti Energy Acquiring 12,000-Acre Land Package In Montana

Avanti Energy Inc. has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) with a group of private land holders to acquire the helium rights on approximately 12,000 acres of prospective land in North-Central Montana.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more