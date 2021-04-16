Cathedral In Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. is proposing a non-brokered private placement of up to 12.65 million common shares of the company at a price of 25 cents per share for gross proceeds of up to $3.16 million.

