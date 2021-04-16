Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Up 7

The U.S. rig count is up seven from last week to 439 with oil rigs up seven to 344, gas rigs up one to 94, and miscellaneous rigs down one rig to one, according to Baker Hughes.

