Tamarack Valley Exercises Over-Allotment Option

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. exercised an over-allotment option granted to the underwriters of a recently completed bought deal financing, resulting in the issuance of 3.03 million common shares on April 15, 2021 for gross proceeds of $6.82 million.

