Suncor Advancing World’s Biggest Investment In Autonomous Mining Vehicles, Tailings Pond Reclamation

Suncor Energy Inc. is well on its way to fully automating its 150-vehicle heavy hauler fleet in what will be the biggest investment in the autonomous trucks the world, while advancing its end pit lake mine tailings containment solution, said Jon Mitchell, vice-president, sustainability.

