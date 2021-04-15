Feds Provide Funding For Energy Storage

The federal government announced a $500,000 investment in the development of Hydrostor Inc.’s Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) technology, a scalable and emissions-free long duration energy storage solution.

