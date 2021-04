LNG Optimism: Symposium Speakers Talk West Coast Project, Egress Opportunities In Canada

LNG Canada should bring significant, long-term positive benefits to the oil and gas industry, including obviously as an egress solution for western Canadian natural gas producers, says James Harbilas, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, AltaGas Ltd.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more