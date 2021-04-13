Adams To Head Recently-Launched NGIF Capital

The Canadian Gas Association (CGA) has appointed John Adams as the president and chief executive officer of its recently launched NGIF Capital Corporation, and managing partner of the new investment fund, NGIF Cleantech Ventures.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more