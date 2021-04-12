Vorsana Purchasing NanoTech

Kelowna-based Vorsana Environmental Inc., a clean technology company focused on improving the environmental performance of the fossil fuel and industrial sectors, has purchased Calgary-based NanosTech, which has developed a field-based bitumen upgrading technology that can reduce CO2 emissions by 35 per cent and more, while leading to significant cost reductions for producers.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more