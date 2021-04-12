TC Energy Looking For Wind Investment Opportunities

TC Energy Corporation is seeking, through the issuance of a request for information (RFI), to identify potential contract and/or investment opportunities in wind energy projects that could generate up to 2,500,000 megawatt hours per year or 620 megawatts of zero-carbon energy to meet the electricity needs for a portion of its pipeline assets along its U.S. corridor.
