Petroleum Engineering Consulting Services — 2021 Online Training Courses

Currently, we have expanded our online courses, which are “Live”, as follow:

1. Review of Well Injection Tests (1 day) — April 20, Sept. 1, 2021

2. Exploitation of Tight & Unconventional Reservoirs — April 21-23, Sept 7-9, 2021

3. Analysis & Design of Thermal Recovery Projects — April 26-30, Sept 27-Oct. 1, 2021

4. Basic Well Test Analysis — May 3-5, Sept 20-22, 2021

5. Advanced Well Test Analysis — May 6-7, Sept. 23-24, 2001

6. Practical Reservoir Simulation — May 10-14, Oct. 4-8, 2021

7. Petroleum Engineering for Non-engineers — May 10-13, July 19-22, , 2021

8. Fundamentals of Reservoir Engineering — May 17-21, Nov. 15-19, 2021

9. Waterflood Management — May 24-26, Nov. 1-3, 2021

10. Hydraulic Fracture Stimulation — TBA

11. Performance Evaluation of Horizontal Wells — June 14-18, Nov. 22-26, 2021

12. Primary and Remedial Cementing — TBA

13. Project management and communication skills — Visit our web for the schedule

For more information, please visit our web: www.petromgt.com or contact Mr. Saad Ibrahim at (403) 616-8330