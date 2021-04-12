Search
Courses and Conferences

Petroleum Engineering Consulting Services — 2021 Online Training Courses

Currently, we have expanded our online courses, which are “Live”, as follow:

1. Review of Well Injection Tests (1 day) — April 20, Sept. 1, 2021

2. Exploitation of Tight & Unconventional Reservoirs — April 21-23, Sept 7-9, 2021

3. Analysis & Design of Thermal Recovery Projects  — April 26-30, Sept 27-Oct. 1, 2021

4. Basic Well Test Analysis — May 3-5, Sept 20-22, 2021

5. Advanced Well Test Analysis — May 6-7, Sept. 23-24, 2001

6. Practical Reservoir Simulation — May 10-14, Oct. 4-8, 2021

7. Petroleum Engineering for Non-engineers — May 10-13, July 19-22, , 2021

8. Fundamentals of Reservoir Engineering — May 17-21, Nov. 15-19, 2021

9. Waterflood Management — May 24-26, Nov. 1-3, 2021

10. Hydraulic Fracture Stimulation — TBA

11. Performance Evaluation of Horizontal Wells — June 14-18, Nov. 22-26, 2021

12. Primary and Remedial Cementing — TBA

13. Project management and communication skills — Visit our web for the schedule

For more information, please visit our web: www.petromgt.com  or contact Mr. Saad Ibrahim at (403) 616-8330

 

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!