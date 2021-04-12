Search
Final Days To Register For Western Canadian Petrochemicals: The Business Case on April 15

Gain insight into Western Canada’s petrochemical and feedstock supply related sectors through a new course delivered by two seasoned industry veterans.  

Western Canadian Petrochemicals: The Business Case - Live Course: Recommended for energy professionals interested in understanding Western Canadian NGL and petrochemicals and the potential for future investments: petrochemical project developers, gas producers, mid-streamers, investment bankers, government energy and economic development officers, petrochemical buyers, and corporate business development specialists. 

To register or for more information click here.  

