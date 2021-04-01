Leucrotta Closes Montney Asset Sale

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has closed the sale of 10.25 sections of non-strategic Montney lands, comprising five per cent of its Montney land base, for aggregate consideration of $30 million.

