Vermilion Resumed Drilling In Alberta During Q4; To Resume Activity In SE Sask./Wyoming In Q2 2021

The majority of Vermilion Energy Inc.’s 2020 North American drilling program was executed during the first half of the year with limited new production added during the second half of the year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more