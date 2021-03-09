Public Invited To Comment On Trans Mountain Request To File Names Of Insurers On Confidential Basis

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) is seeking public comments on whether Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC should be allowed to file the names of its insurers on a confidential basis for 2021 and for all future filings.

