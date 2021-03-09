geoLOGIC And JWN Energy To Merge, Creating A Powerful Energy Intelligence Combination

geoLOGIC systems ltd. is acquiring JWN Energy Group — publishers of the Daily Oil Bulletin — in a move that combines expertise in Canadian oil and gas upstream data and analytics with daily financial, operational and market intelligence.

“Bringing our companies together is transformational,” said geoLOGIC CEO David Hood. “This merger creates a critical source of curated, trusted data, information and insights that spans the technical and financial needs of our clients.

“In addition to the complementary offerings the combination of the two businesses and product lines immediately brings to our clients, JWN’s expertise and thought leadership in specific areas such as ESG and energy transition will fuel our expansion into sectors that are at the forefront of our clients’ future needs.”

The acquisition brings together exceptional analytical and technical competencies to support the energy industry. Enabled by geoLOGIC’s advanced platforms, the combined group will deliver enhanced scalability in data management and analysis and integrated products to better inform operating and investment decisions.

geoLOGIC and JWN are headquartered in Calgary. The merger gives the combined company a commanding market presence in Canada and the United States, as well as the U.K. where JWN’s Evaluate Energy team is located. Combined with satellite offices in other regions, this assures currency and relevance of the information and intelligence delivered. It also maintains closeness to clients and the basins and plays in which they operate.

“We’re very proud of our Canadian roots, but recognize that the industry is increasingly global,” added Hood. “The two companies together will continue to focus on driving success within the Canadian market, and we will also leverage our combined research, marketing and advisory services to the benefit of our clients in other geographies.”

JWN’s CEO, Bill Whitelaw, said: “JWN and geoLOGIC are without doubt well-established and recognized sector leaders. We both have solid track records of supporting our industry and community on critical issues. We know that the ongoing support of both groups combined will provide the sector with even more value as it continues to evolve.

“The combined company also offers a deeply experienced subject matter bench across engineering, geosciences, financial and analytical disciplines — which collectively speak to how customer solutions can be offered through innovative applications of software and data.”

geoLOGIC has provided services to the upstream oil and gas industry in Western Canada and elsewhere for almost 40 years. Key products include geoSCOUT, a decision-support tool providing high quality data and analytics for all disciplines within the oil and gas industry, and gDC, geoLOGIC’s comprehensive upstream oil and gas database.

The full press release related to the deal is available here: www.geologic.com/geologic-acquires-jwn.