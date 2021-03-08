OGC/UBC Study Finds Gas Migration Reported In 0.6% Of Wells

A BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) and University of British Columbia (UBC) peer reviewed research project on gas migration in the oil and gas sector found no statistical association between the occurrence of gas migration and hydraulic fracturing.

