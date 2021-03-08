Geoscience B.C. Pilot Water Monitoring Project To Include Indigenous Knowledge

Traditional Indigenous knowledge will be integrated with western science as part of a new pilot collaborative water-monitoring program in northeast British Columbia, a BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) scientist said at a recent session.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more