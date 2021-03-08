Enerflex’s New Chief Energy Transition Officer To Bring Change, Growth

In what could be a Canadian energy industry first, Enerflex Ltd. has created a new department dedicated entirely to the energy transition.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more