Surge Bringing ‘Disciplined’ Approach To Capex

Surge Energy Inc. is completing a low-risk $39 million development drilling capital program in the first half of 2021, adding estimated production of more than 3,200 boe/d — roughly 90 per cent medium/light oil — from 32 gross (32.0 net) wells.

