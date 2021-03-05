Search
Evaluate Energy Data: Deals Involving Upstream Clearwater Assets

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. has been busy on the Clearwater acquisition front over the past few months.

This morning, the company announced two separate deals to acquire assets in the Provost and Nipisi areas of Alberta.

In December, Tamarack closed two strategic acquisitions, which established a significant consolidated and operated position in the Clearwater oil play in the Greater Nipisi area, along with interests in the Jarvie area of Alberta.

The table above lists Clearwater deals from 2019-2021, courtesy of Evaluate Energy.

