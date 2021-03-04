TC Energy Announces Closing Of $500 Million Subordinated Notes Offering

TC Energy Corporation says that TransCanada Trust, a wholly-owned financing trust subsidiary of TransCanada PipeLines Limited (TCPL), has closed an offering of $500 million of 4.20 per cent subordinated trust notes, Series 2021-A, due March 4, 2081, guaranteed on a subordinated basis by TCPL.

