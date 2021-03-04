Despite Pandemic CNRL Achieved Record Production In 2020

Despite the challenges of COVID-19 in 2020, Canadian Natural Resource Limited had a strong year operationally as it ramped-up curtailed volumes and brought on new production throughout the year on its way to setting a corporate record for output.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more