Despite Increased Activity Oilfield Services Pricing Remains A Major Issue, Says Calfrac Executive

With field activity gradually improving as oil and gas demand and prices increase, oilfield services need a bigger piece of the pie if customers expect the sector to continue to invest long-term, Calfrac Well Services Ltd. president and chief operating officer Lindsay Link told analysts during the company’s fourth quarter conference call.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more