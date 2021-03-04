CNRL’s Natural Gas Operations Gain Strength

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s 2020 North America annual natural gas production was strong and in line with 2019 output averaging 1.45 bcf/d, with healthy base production, highly economic volume additions and the acquisition of Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in the second half of the year, resulting in significant exit rate volumes of 1.62 bcf/d in December 2020.

