Courses and Conferences

Canada's Hydrogen Economy: Opportunity & Potential — CSUR Technical Webinar #2, March 23

Don't Miss this opportunity to hear from Dan Wicklum & David Layzell from The Transition Accelerator as they discuss a new energy frontier, the challenges ahead, the process & the technology, and more importantly, the potential that exists for Canada in this nascent parallel energy industry!

PRESENTERS: Dan Wicklum, Ph.D, President and CEO and David Layzell, Ph.D., FRSC, Energy Systems Architect - The Transition Accelerator.

Location: Zoom Webinar 
Date/Time Information: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 (from 10h00 to 11h00) – Mountain Time
For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website (Limited availability)

