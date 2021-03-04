Canada's Hydrogen Economy: Opportunity & Potential — CSUR Technical Webinar #2, March 23
Don't Miss this opportunity to hear from Dan Wicklum & David Layzell from The Transition Accelerator as they discuss a new energy frontier, the challenges ahead, the process & the technology, and more importantly, the potential that exists for Canada in this nascent parallel energy industry!
PRESENTERS: Dan Wicklum, Ph.D, President and CEO and David Layzell, Ph.D., FRSC, Energy Systems Architect - The Transition Accelerator.
Location: Zoom Webinar
Date/Time Information: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 (from 10h00 to 11h00) – Mountain Time
For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website (Limited availability)
